West Hollywood Issues Emergency Order Requiring Vaccination Proof at Indoor Businesses

The city of West Hollywood has issued an emergency executive order that requires proof of vaccine for anyone 18 and older entering indoor businesses such as restaurants, bars and nightclubs. The order will take effect on Oct. 11.

People who are unvaccinated may still visit outdoor areas, and all businesses that fall under the indoor category will have to post signage about the new requirement.

“COVID-19 continues to present an imminent threat in the city of West Hollywood, across the region, and throughout the nation,” the order stated. “Although vaccines are now widely available, many people in the state and region are still not fully vaccinated.”

The order also cited the rising transmission rates for the delta variant, and reiterated the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19. “According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of infection and a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19,” the order stated. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the spread of disease overall, and that vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.”

According to the order, those 18 or over must show proof of vaccination before entering indoor establishments where “food or drink is served indoors, including, but not limited to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges, and entertainment venues; health/Fitness facilities, including, but not limited to gyms, recreation facilities, yoga studios, dance studios, and other fitness establishments; and personal care establishments that include businesses that offer personal care services such as but not limited to, esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services, non-medical electrology, body art professional, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent makeup, piercing shops, massage therapy (non-healthcare), tanning services, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops.”

Adequate proof of COVID-19 vaccination includes a CDC vaccination card, a photo or copy of the vaccination card (printed or on an electronic device), documentation from a healthcare provider, a digital vaccine record issued by the state of California or other forms of documentation from another governmental jurisdiction or private company.

West Hollywood is also requiring the employees of the aforementioned businesses to be vaccinated starting in November.