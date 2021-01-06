President Trump’s Chilling Message to Violent Mob Overtaking Capitol: ‘Go Home. We Love You, You’re Very Special’

President Donald Trump released a chilling, pre-taped video telling his mob of supporters overtaking the U.S. Capitol, “Go home. We love you, you’re very special.”

“I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order,” Trump posted on Twitter. “We don’t want anyone hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a period of time like this, where they could take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you, you’re very special. We’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know you how feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Minutes before Trump posted his video, President-elect Joe Biden took to live TV to denounce the “siege” on the Capitol and demanded Trump do the same.

“This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It’s bordering on sedition. And it must end, now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward. You’ve heard me say before in a different context, the words of a president matter,” Biden said. “No matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite. Therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now, to fulfill his oath, to defend the constitution, and demand an end to this siege.”

Like many of Trump’s tweets in the days following the 2020 presidential election, Twitter flagged it as “disputed” and made it impossible to retweet, like or comment on the post from his account.

While Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election and declare Biden the winner, a mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and hide under their desks. After declaring he would not support Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the certification, Vice President Mike Pence was one of the people evacuated from the Capitol.