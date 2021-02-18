Celebrities Slam Ted Cruz for Flying to Cancún During Texas Crisis: ‘Look at This Absolute Worm’

Hollywood is calling out Sen. Ted Cruz for abandoning Texas for Cancún, Mexico, while millions across the state grapple with a deadly storm-induced power outage.

The extreme cold is unusual for the state, leaving Texans especially vulnerable. According to the BBC, one county saw over 300 suspected carbon monoxide cases and at least four people were killed following a house fire that may have been ignited by candles. All 254 counties have been affected by the storm, with some areas hitting 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Some have been without power for days, pointing to failure by the state’s power grid.

In the midst of the crisis, Cruz, who led the effort last month to decertify the Electoral College vote, was seen on a plane headed to Cancún for a family vacation. The photo made the rounds on social media on Wednesday night, prompting an uproar.

Cruz responded Thursday morning with a statement, which was posted to Twitter by a number of journalists, including NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard. “Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too,” the statement said. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

It's Blame Your Daughter At Work Day. — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 18, 2021

Comedian Kathy Griffin tracked the unfolding as social media users and journalists alike worked to confirm Cruz’s identification in the photos. Seth Rogen, Patton Oswalt, Padma Lakshmi and more also chimed in to criticize Cruz for leaving the state during its crisis. See more celebrity reactions below.

You guys. It’s starting to look like Ted Cruz did fly to sunny Cancun TODAY. The fiery anger coursing through my veins right now could heat up all of Texas. https://t.co/H57CpjXAtu — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 18, 2021

I think @SenTedCruz is desperately trying to rebrand from the “inspired a deadly insurrection” motherfucker to the “left my constituents to freeze to death so I could go to Cancun” motherfucker, but luckily he can be both. He’s just that big a motherfucker. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 18, 2021

lookit this absolute worm https://t.co/oNBpZkLI4K — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 18, 2021

Millions of his constituents are without power and water in freezing temps and @tedcruz is *literally* hopping a plane to spring break in Cancun. You can't make this shit up. https://t.co/dzt9JGeOxi — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 18, 2021

If you’re wondering how far Ted Cruz will go to prove he’s an asshole, it’s 1,800 miles. https://t.co/EAeejLfQp3 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 18, 2021

While @tedcruz was flying to Cancun @BetoORourke was actually in Texas making wellness-check- phone-calls. I know this because I was on the zoom—also making calls— and watching him work his ass off for his fellow Texans. We need more leaders who lead from a place of love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 18, 2021

If this is true, it should be career-ending.*

(*A sentence we have said hundreds of times in last 4 years) https://t.co/MDAwswNNBC — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) February 18, 2021

The internet: we are going to spend the whole entire day talking about what an asshole Rush Limbaugh was. Ted Cruz: Hold my cerveza. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) February 18, 2021

It’s my birthday and I wished that Ted Cruz abandoned his constituents and flew to Cancun just long enough to get diarrhea before heading home in shame — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) February 18, 2021