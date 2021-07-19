Prince Harry to Publish Memoir With Penguin Random House in 2022

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will publish a memoir in late 2022 with Penguin Random House.

For the first time, Prince Harry will reveal his intimate account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have shaped him. The memoir will cover his childhood in the public eye, his two tours in Afghanistan and the joy he has found in becoming a husband and father.

The book will be published in print and digital formats, in addition to an audiobook. Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

In June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, who joined two-year-old Archie Harrison. In January 2020, Harry and Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they were taking a “step back” from royal duties and leaving the U.K. They now live in California where they have set up their own production company.

Since then, Prince Harry and Markle have done limited press, including an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a podcast with Dax Shephard, to discuss their choice to distance themselves from the Royal Family.