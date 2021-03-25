President Biden Announces New 200 Million Dose Vaccination Goal

President Joe Biden held his first televised news conference Thursday with a limited amount of journalists, starting off with the good news on America’s progress with COVID-19 vaccinations.

“By my one-hundredth day in office, we will have administered 200 million shots in people’s arms. It’s ambitious, and no other country has done it,” Biden said at the beginning of the speech, touting his push to get U.S. residents vaccinated. He also emphasized the stimulus payment that recently went out to Americans, and said the economy is already seeing lower unemployment and signs of economic growth.

Biden’s earlier goal of 100 million vaccines administered was reached before his 60th day in office. The 200 million dose goal should be achievable since it is on par with the current pace.

The government’s approach to controlling the pandemic and the relief package are also high on the White House’s list of concerns.

To a question about how far he will go to pass new laws around gun control and voting rights, he said, “I’ve been hired to solve problems, not create division.” He said it would be up to Republicans to decide if they were willing to work with him on those issues.

“We’re moving rapidly to put back in place what was dismantled,” he said of the government’s response to family detention camps on the border. Biden spoke at length about the border situation.

Only 30 journalists were allowed in the East Room of the White House due to COVID precautions.

Biden was also expected to address the two recent mass shootings in Boulder, Colo. and Atlanta, as well as about an increasing number of migrants crossing the southern border of the U.S.