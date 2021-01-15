National Rifle Association Files for Bankruptcy

The National Rifle Association has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and intends to relocate from New York to Texas, the organization announced Friday.

Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre made the announcement on the NRA’s website, saying the group is “dumping” New York and moving to Texas to be “free from the toxic political environment of New York.”

“Today, the NRA announced a restructuring plan that positions us for the long-term and ensures our continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom — free from the toxic political environment of New York,” he wrote. “The plan can be summed up quite simply: We are DUMPING New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas.”

LaPierre told NRA members that the Chapter 11 filings “are often utilized by businesses, nonprofits and organizations of all kinds to streamline legal and financial affairs.”

The NRA listed assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million each, according to Bloomberg News.

“Under the plan, the NRA will continue what we’ve always done — confronting anti-gun, anti-self-defense and anti-hunting activities and promoting constitutional advocacy that helps law-abiding Americans,” he wrote. “Our work will continue as it always has. No major changes are expected to the NRA’s operations or workforce.”

Many members of Hollywood have been vocal about their opposition to the NRA and have urged studios to stop backing politicians who have ties to the organization.

Amy Schumer, Greg Berlanti, Ben Platt, Rosie O’Donnell, Julianne Moore and Issa Rae were among the more than 100 Hollywood A-listers that sent a letter in January 2020 imploring companies to stop donations to NRA-supported politicians.