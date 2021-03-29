New York to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to Ages 16 and Up on April 6

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers ages 30 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, and people ages 16 and up can get it starting April 6.

The announcement on Monday came just a few days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially stated that Californians ages 50 and older can get the vaccine starting April 1 and on April 15 eligibility will extend to residents ages 16 and up.

Earlier in March, President Joe Biden announced that all adults in the United States will be eligible to get a vaccine on May 1. New York and California’s expanded eligibility puts the states on track to beat that benchmark by nearly a month.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID,” Cuomo said. “Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House. As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there, it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines.”

Approximately 30% of New York residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 17% have gotten both doses. In New York City, 27% of people have had the first shot, and 15% have been fully vaccinated.