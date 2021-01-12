Motion Picture Association and Disney Suspend PAC Contributions in Wake of Capitol Assault

The Motion Picture Association and Disney have joined the ranks of companies refusing to donate to members of Congress who voted not to certify the presidential election results.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Hollywood trade group said that it was “shocked and saddened by the horrific events” at the Capitol last week. It said it would suspend contributions to the eight senators and 139 representatives who voted to reject votes from Arizona or Pennsylvania during last week’s certification.

Disney said its political action committee would not make contributions in 2021 to any of those members of Congress.

“The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power,” Disney said in a statement. “In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, Members of Congress had an opportunity to unite—an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace. In light of these events, we have decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.”

They join Comcast and AT&T — parent companies of two other Motion Picture Association members — which pledged on Monday to suspend their contributions, as well as a slew of other companies that have made similar statements in recent days.



