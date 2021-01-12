Mike Pence Refuses to Invoke 25th Amendment on Trump

Vice President Mike Pence said that he will not invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office following Wednesday’s raid on the Capitol.

Pence wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he “does not believe such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.”

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation,” Pence wrote.

The House was preparing to vote on a resolution urging Pence and Trump’s cabinet to invoke the amendment and declare Trump unfit to serve as president. However, Pence contended that the 25th amendment should only be used when it comes to a medical reason or mental incapacitation.

“Under our Constitution, the 25th amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation,” Pence wrote. “Invoking the 25th amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent.”

Pelosi previously said that if Pence were to refuse to invoke the 25th amendment, the House will move forward and vote to impeach Trump.