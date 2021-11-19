Hollywood Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Terrifying Day in America’

After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for his involvement in the Kenosha, Wis. shootings last year, members of Hollywood spoke out, calling the verdict “hollowing” and saying that “the system defeated true justice, once again.”

During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his lawyers argued that he acted out of self-defense as a response to one of the victims, Joseph Rosenbaum, throwing a bag at him. The jury saw more than a dozen videos documenting the protest and shooting, and the trial became as assessment of whether or not Rittenhouse’s actions were considered “reasonable.”

The trial became national news as the jury deliberated for 26 hours over four days, and judge Bruce Schroeder made headlines for his conservative stance and banning MSNBC from the courthouse.

Members of Hollywood, including George Takei, Josh Gad, Roxane Gay and more, took to social media to voice their frustrations with the trial.

“Justice denied is a body blow to our national psyche. On trial was not only a killer, but a system that continues to kill. Today that system defeated true justice, once again. But mark these words: We will never stop fighting for what is right and just,” wrote Takei.

“I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable, to know there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It’s hollowing,” wrote Gay.

