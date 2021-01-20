‘This Is Happening’: Hollywood Reacts to Kamala Harris’ Historic Inauguration

Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath of office and made history as not only the first woman to hold that role, but she is also the first African American and South Asian American to achieve one of the highest positions in the land.

Harris has long been an inspiration for breaking many glass ceilings in the political world. Her victory comes more than 35 years after Geraldine Ferraro became the first female VP candidate on a major party ticket when she ran alongside Democrat Walter Mondale in his unsuccessful effort to unseat President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

As Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath of office to Vice President Kamala Harris, Hollywood rejoiced and shared their thoughts via social media, watching as she shattered another glass ceiling.

Oprah Winfrey echoed the emotional impact of the moment felt by many, tweeting, “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris.”

“Supermarket Sweep” host Leslie Jones wrote, “Yassssssss she is our Vice President, Kamala Harris.” Producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes shared, “This is happening, women,” while filmmaker Kevin Smith posted a video of him watching the inauguration on CNN and said, “As Madam Vice President

@KamalaHarris makes history, @JenSchwalbach is moved-to-tears. Flag of United States #InaugurationDay”

Dan Rather, the former news anchor and journalist, reminded his followers of the American Dream and what could be achieved by it. He wrote, “The swearing-in of Kamala Harris by Justice Sotomayor. Wow. America has a new vision of what is possible.”

Filmmaker Julie Cohen, who directed the “RBG” documentary, an intimate portrait of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg who died in Sept. 2020, wrote about the historic moment, “Having a woman — a woman of color — as our Vice President is a huge moment in U.S. history. Do not come at me with your bad takes that it doesn’t matter.”

Read the tweets below:

In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

The swearing in of Kamala Harris by Justice Sotomayor. Wow. America has a new vision of what is possible. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris is the first, but she will not be the last. #Herstory https://t.co/ICbWH4lYSb — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 20, 2021

YAAAAAAAAASSSS SHE IS OUR VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS pic.twitter.com/lgZOAqrlfc — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2021

Do not let the white supremacy of the last presidency outshine the HISTORIC achievements of @VP Kamala Harris! — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 20, 2021

"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

.@KamalaHarris, the first African American, Asian American, and woman to become Vice President, is sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina on the Supreme Court. This is what breaking the glass ceiling looks like. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 20, 2021

History made. Congratulations, MADAME VICE PRESIDENT. We are so, so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/gJav471W8K — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 20, 2021