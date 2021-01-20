Hollywood Applauds Joe Biden’s Inauguration: ‘We Are Going to Be Okay’

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration was almost star-studded enough to take place on the red carpet. So, it’s no surprise prominent Hollywood figures and celebrities took to social media to weigh in on the ceremony.

The event, which began with fanfare prior to Wednesday morning, featured events and performances from a host of artists, including Fall Out Boy, James Taylor, Carole King, Ben Harper and Will.i.am at the pre-inauguration virtual concert Sunday; Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and more at the Tom Hanks-hosted primetime TV special “Celebrating America;” and Lady Gaga singing the national anthem at the inauguration ceremony.

Many A-listers reacted to the inauguration in different ways. Some tweeted out a quippy one-liner, while others sent out a hopeful message to the American people.

After four years with Donald Trump in office, Mark Ruffalo assured his followers that everything will be okay.

“We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community,” he wrote.

We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

“Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris. We know you will do your best to make America good again,” wrote Jimmy Kimmel.

Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris We know you will do your best to make America good again. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

After reportedly getting blocked by Donald Trump for telling him “lol no one likes you,” Chrissy Teigen is asking Joe Biden for one thing: to follow her back on Twitter.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Apart from being a highly-acclaimed actor, author and comedian, Jim Carrey also likes to draw and share his artwork online. He shared one of his drawings that is labeled “Ding Dong the witch is dead.”

HI HO, HI HO, HI HO!!! pic.twitter.com/drsxAtGLjq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 20, 2021

“6.8 miles below the sea is the Marianas Trench, and 6.8 miles below that is the bar Trump set for Biden,” Conan O’Brien wrote.

6.8 miles below the sea is the Marianas Trench, and 6.8 miles below that is the bar Trump set for Biden. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 20, 2021

In addition, many celebrities tweeted out their excitement about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris entering the Oval Office. See more reactions below.

In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

My heart is full right now. Hope restored. A time for renewal indeed! #InaugurationDay — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2021

Hallefuckinglujah — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. I’m honored and proud to witness this moment in history. #InaugurationDay — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 20, 2021

President Biden !!! It’s like waking from a bad nightmare pic.twitter.com/qGnR3sn9C4 — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) January 20, 2021

It's a new day in America & the future just got a whole lot brighter 🙌🏼💙 Congratulations to @joebiden & @kamalaharris on the Presidential Inauguration. I'm excited to have kindness and honesty restored in the White House – it's the start of a new era people!✌🏼🇺🇸 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/9wt13X49ow — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) January 20, 2021