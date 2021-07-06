Eric Adams Wins Democratic Primary for New York City Mayor

Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, per the Associated Press.

Adams, a former police captain, ran a centrist campaign and would be New York City’s second Black mayor if elected this fall. Adams led his closest opponent, Kathryn Garcia, by 8,426 votes, according to the New York Times.

Out of the thirteen Democrats running for mayor, eight Democrats subsequently emerged as leading candidates and participated in official debates. They were Adams, Garcia, Shaun Donovan, Raymond J. McGuire, Dianne Morales, Scott M. Stringer, Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang. The candidates for the Republican primary were Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa, with Sliwa taking the win. He will compete against Adams in the November election.

An array of issues such as crime, police reform, housing, public transportation and restructuring after COVID-19 were brought up during the debates. In his campaign, Adams promised to focus on finding a balance between fighting crime in New York City and addressing racial injustice in the police force.

This marks the city’s first mayoral election that was determined by ranked-choice voting, which almost three-quarters of voters approved in a 2019 ballot measure. The new system asks voters to rank their top five preferred candidates, although it does not require them to list all five. While the New York City primary election took place on June 22, it took two to find out who won the race due to the new ranking system as well as the wait for absentee ballots to come in. The new ranked-choice system was not without error — on June 29, after posting a preliminary tabulation of the votes for the democratic primary, the New York Board of Elections tweeted that they found a discrepancy in the results. Later, the BOE explained that around 135,000 old test votes had been left in the tabulation system. However, it did not have any effect on the final results.

Bill de Blasio, who has served as the 109th mayor of New York City since 2014, was not able to run for office again since he has already served two terms. While the current mayor has been active in getting New Yorkers to vote in the election, he has chosen to stay quiet about which five choices he voted to become his successor.