Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden’s Withdrawal From Afghanistan the ‘Greatest Embarrassment in the History of Our Country’

Donald Trump is making his views known on President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on his Fox News show Tuesday night, the former president called Biden’s handling of the situation “the greatest embarrassment in the history of our country.”

Just two weeks before the U.S. was planning to complete its withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban took over the Western-backed government and have seized power in the country. The fall of the country prompted Afghans to rush to the Kabul airport in hopes of fleeing. During his interview, Trump blamed Biden for not getting American soldiers and civilians out of the country in time.

“Biden put us in this position. He should have gotten the civilians out first,” Trump said. “Then he should have taken the military equipment, because we have billions of dollars a brand-new beautiful equipment. Take the equipment out, and then take the soldiers out.”

Biden and Trump have been playing the blame game over the situation in Afghanistan. Though the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country happened under Biden’s administration, Trump approved a deal with the Taliban in February 2020 to pull out U.S. troops within 14 months. Biden largely upheld Trump’s agreement, although the timeline was delayed. The president said on Monday that he had “inherited” the deal from Trump and that no protections were put in place after May 1, but ultimately stood by the decision.

Trump also said he hadn’t before realized “how important a president… is” when speaking about Biden’s handling of the situation.

“We need a president that’s respected,” Trump said. “I have never realized how important, frankly — and it is a horrible thing to say — how important a president, the head of it this country is. I thought it would maybe run through bureaucracy, it doesn’t. You need somebody up there that they are going to respect.”

Trump once again stated that he believes the 2020 election was rigged and contended that undocumented immigrants are spreading COVID-19 in the U.S. Though he said he “would love people to take the vaccine,” he was less enthusiastic about masks.

“In the meantime, wear your mask if you want — but again, you want your freedoms, you have to have your freedoms,” Trump said.

Though Trump would not confirm if he plans to run for president in 2024 “because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid,” he told Hannity: “I think you will be happy and a lot of our friends will be happy.”