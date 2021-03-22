‘It Was A Rigged Election’: Donald Trump Weighs in on Elections, Teases New Platform in Podcast

Donald Trump may no longer be POTUS, but his opinions remain as trenchant as ever. In an interview with Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe that launches her new podcast, the former U.S. president held forth on a number of matters.

On the subject of the U.S. presidential elections, which he lost, Trump said: “We did much better in the second election than we did in the first election. Much better in every way. If you look at with African Americans, with Asian Americans, with women, with Hispanics, we did much better in every single way. And it was a rigged election. And that’s a shame.”

Trump is banned for life from Twitter but that appears not to deter him in the least. “I’m doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there, that you’ll be hearing about soon,” Trump told Boothe.

“You’re seeing that we put out statements from the president, et cetera, et cetera,” Trump said. “And it’s getting picked up by everybody, everything we say. So if I endorse somebody — cause we’re endorsing some very good people — it gets tremendous pickup. I would almost say better than a tweet.”

Trump also weighed in on the freedom of the press, or lack thereof.

“We don’t have a freedom of the press for one thing,” Trump said. “Certainly you don’t have freedom of the press. Big tech has gone wild. And I’m able to get the word out because…everybody picks it up, including big tech, which is sort of interesting. But other people, when they get canceled, they don’t have that. They can’t put out a press release that everybody picks up. It doesn’t work that way.”