Police Move to Clear Rioters and Restore Order in the Capitol

Police were working to clear the Capitol on Wednesday after rioters stormed the building, smashing windows and breaching barricades in protest of the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Police had made 13 arrests as of late afternoon, according to Chief Robert Contee of the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers also seized five handguns and long guns, he said.

The Metropolitan Police Department was taking the lead on clearing the Capitol building alongside the U.S. Capitol Police. The D.C. National Guard was also deployed, along with National Guard units from Virginia and Maryland. State police units from both neighboring states were also sent to the scene.

“The behavior that we are witnessing is shameful, unpatriotic and above all it is unlawful,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference. “Anyone who has engaged in these activities, continues to engage in these activities, will be held accountable. There will be law and order and this behavior will not be tolerated.”

One civilian was shot inside the building. CNN reported that a woman had been shot in the chest and was in critical condition. Police could not confirm her condition or provide other details. There were also injuries to police officers, though the officers remained in the field.

Contee said a riot was declared after the demonstrators began to clash with Capitol police officers. He said some of the protesters used chemical irritants against the police as they pushed through lines around the Capitol building.

The demonstrators had attended President Trump’s speech at the “Save America” rally, in which he called for supporters to walk to the Capitol and urge wavering Republican senators to be strong and “take back our country.”

“So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said.

After that, the demonstrators marched east toward the Capitol building.

Congress was meeting in joint session to certify the results of the Electoral College vote. Lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were evacuated as the rioters breached the building.