Hollywood Reacts With Disgust at U.S. Capitol Rioters, Fury at Trump

Hollywood and much of the rest of the U.S. watched in disgust and shock as supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building in protest over Congress meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The members of the pro-Trump mob, some wearing full riot gear, broke into offices in the Capitol building and forced congresspeople to hide under their desks in terror as police drew guns at rioters who had gotten inside. Several lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, were evacuated from the building.

Like many people closely watching the news unfold around the country, members of the entertainment industry shared their outrage over the rioters. Many pointed their fury at Trump, who since losing the election had been fiercely spouting baseless claims of voter fraud. Several Republican politicians, including Josh Hawley, Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz, vowed earlier in the week to delay the certification hearing. During the hearing, Pence said he would defy Trump’s wishes and refuse to stop Biden from being named the winner of the election.

“So, Trump tweeted something now. Which is good. He had to wait until AFTER his followers had pushed past police and entered the Capitol building and there was a face off with guns, but, you know, okay,” wrote director James Gunn.

Many people also pointed out the difference in police response to the rioters at the Capitol building and protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt,” wrote Mark Ruffalo.

“The way they would have dropped a whole bomb on the capitol if this was us,” wrote Matthew A. Cherry.

“This is either a dereliction of duty by the Capitol Police or a complicit desire to not plan for the known threat of chaos today,” wrote Josh Gad. “Either way, this is inexcusable. If you can be prepared for imaginary ANTIFA protesters, you had no business not prepping for these actual terrorists.”

Many members of Hollywood also called for Trump to be impeached. See more reactions below.

fucking Christ. a coup?? A COUP???

