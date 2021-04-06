California Aims to Fully Reopen Economy by June 15

California officials are eyeing June 15 as the day to fully reopen the economy and lose the four-color tiered system that has guided the state’s reopening process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, state officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and health and human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, urge that life will not completely revert back to normal on June 15. California’s mask mandate will still be in effect for the foreseeable future, and fully reopening the economy hinges on vaccinating enough residents and and keeping hospitalization numbers low.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here — wearing masks and getting vaccinated — but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

California has used the four-color tier system to track reopening progress in individual counties during the pandemic. If the state is able to fully reopen on June 15, the tier system would end and counties could return to normal operations while following state health requirements and common-sense public health procedures, according to officials. Those health rules would include wearing masks, testing and encouraging vaccinations.

Last week, the California Department of Health announced that indoor concerts, theaters and private gatherings can resume operation beginning April 15, as long as guests undergo a COVID-19 test or prove they’ve been fully vaccinated. Also on April 15, state residents ages 16 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.