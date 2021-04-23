Caitlyn Jenner to Run for Governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner announced Friday that she has filed initial paperwork to run for governor of California.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” she said in her official announcement on Twitter.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner said a formal announcement will come in the following weeks.

More to come.