Bob Dole, Former Senate Majority Leader and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98

Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and the Republican presidential candidate in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday morning. He was 98 years old.

Dole’s death was announced by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that supports military veteran caregivers founded by former U.S. senator and Dole’s wife Elizabeth Dole. No location of death was confirmed. In February, Dole had announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and was beginning treatment.

“It is with heavy hearts we announced that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” reads the Foundation’s official statement. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

Dole was born on July 22, 1923 in Russel, Kan. and was raised during the Great Depression. He enlisted in the Army during the years of World War II and was wounded while serving in Italy in 1945, leaving him with a permanent disability in his right arm. Dole received the Purple Heart twice and two Brown stars for his service in the military.

Dole served a term in the Kan. House of Representatives before working for eight years as Russell County prosecutor. In 1960, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Kansas. Dole served four terms in the House before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1968, beginning a 27-year tenure as Senator that included two stretches as the Senate majority leader for the Republican Party.

Dole is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Dole, and daughter Robin Cole.

