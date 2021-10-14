Bill Clinton Hospitalized for ‘Non-COVID Related’ Infection

Bill Clinton has been hospitalized for a “non-COVID related” infection, according to a spokesperson for the former president.

Angel Ureña posted on Twitter Thursday night that Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday, and is now “on the mend.”

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” Ureña wrote. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Ureña also provided a statement from Clinton’s team of doctors at the hospital, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack.

“President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” the statement reads. “He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

The 75-year-old underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, and had surgery again in 2005 for a partially collapsed lung. In 2010, after being rushed to the hospital for chest pain, Clinton had two coronary stents placed in his heart.

Clinton’s most recent public appearance was at the memorial for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City.