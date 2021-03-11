×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: YouTube Will Reinstate Donald Trump’s Channel After ‘Risk of Violence Has Decreased,’ CEO Says

Biden to Tell States to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to All Adults by May

Joe Biden Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden will direct states to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1, the White House announced Thursday in a preview of Biden’s first primetime address.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the East Room of the White House at 8 p.m. ET. Earlier on Thursday, he signed the $1.9 trillion COVID package, which extends unemployment benefits, delivers stimulus checks to most Americans, and provides billions for vaccine distribution and aid to state and local governments.

Vaccines are currently being distributed to priority groups, including seniors, essential workers, teachers and those with compromised medical conditions. But the Biden administration believes that the pace of vaccinations has increased enough so that all adults can become eligible by May at the latest.

It will still take some time thereafter to actually vaccinate the adult population. Biden will set a goal of getting the nation “closer to normal” by July 4.

According to the White House, 81 million vaccinations have been delivered in Biden’s first seven weeks in office. Biden is also expected to announce a ramping up of vaccine efforts over the next six weeks, including the deployment of 4,000 active duty troops. The administration also plans to double the number of federally run vaccination sites, and multiply the array of pharmacies and community health centers in the federal vaccine program.

The government will also establish a federal website by May 1 to help people find vaccination sites near them, as well as a toll-free number.

Biden is also expected to talk about using the American Rescue Plan funds to speed the reopening of schools.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad