Biden to Tell States to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to All Adults by May

President Joe Biden will direct states to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1, the White House announced Thursday in a preview of Biden’s first primetime address.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the East Room of the White House at 8 p.m. ET. Earlier on Thursday, he signed the $1.9 trillion COVID package, which extends unemployment benefits, delivers stimulus checks to most Americans, and provides billions for vaccine distribution and aid to state and local governments.

The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. We will emerge stronger. pic.twitter.com/FJUnsVoKXX — President Biden (@POTUS) March 12, 2021

Vaccines are currently being distributed to priority groups, including seniors, essential workers, teachers and those with compromised medical conditions. But the Biden administration believes that the pace of vaccinations has increased enough so that all adults can become eligible by May at the latest.

It will still take some time thereafter to actually vaccinate the adult population. Biden will set a goal of getting the nation “closer to normal” by July 4.

According to the White House, 81 million vaccinations have been delivered in Biden’s first seven weeks in office. Biden is also expected to announce a ramping up of vaccine efforts over the next six weeks, including the deployment of 4,000 active duty troops. The administration also plans to double the number of federally run vaccination sites, and multiply the array of pharmacies and community health centers in the federal vaccine program.

The government will also establish a federal website by May 1 to help people find vaccination sites near them, as well as a toll-free number.

Biden is also expected to talk about using the American Rescue Plan funds to speed the reopening of schools.