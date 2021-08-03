New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Attorney General Says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, the months-long investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James states. The bombshell report was released Tuesday morning.

The investigation states that Gov. Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

The investigation also says that Gov. Cuomo retaliated against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct. His harassment violated federal and state laws.

“Our investigation revealed that the Governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other State employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public,” the 165-page report says. “We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture — one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments — contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist. That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.”

The probe began in March after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo and the state’s executive chamber granted James’ request to investigate the claims. Several Democratic state lawmakers, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, urged Gov. Cuomo to resign after the allegations were publicized. Gov. Cuomo denied any wrongdoing after the accusations came to light and stated that he would not resign.