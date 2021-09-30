Watch Amanda Gorman’s Uplifting ‘We Rise’ Poem at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Amanda Gorman presented a new poem at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime, in which the 23-year-old encouraged women to rise up and speak their truth and strength into power.

The National Youth Poet Laureate — who is one of Variety‘s Power of Women cover stars — delivered a strong message about visibility and allowing others the space to use their voices to speak out. In an industry that is still dominated by white men, Gorman explained that it is time for women and people of color to have a seat at the table. She then transitioned into reading the poem, titled “We Rise.”

“What I want to do is what I typically do when I feel inspired, and that is reading a poem,” Gorman said, revealing that she wrote the poem on the way to the event.

Watch Gorman perform “We Rise” above, and read the poem in full below.

Today, everyone’s eyes

Are on us as we rise.

Today is the day women

Are paving the way,

Speaking our truth to power.

In this hour, it is our duty

to find the brave beauty

In rooting for other women

So they too know we are not victims,

We are victors, the greatest predictors

of progress. We press for change,

A new dawn drawn into the open

By women whose silence is broken.

We push on and act on

Our responsibility to bring visibility

To the most vulnerable:

To bring freedom to those who didn’t have a choice,

To bring volume to those who are using their voice.

We clear a woman’s way,

We don’t fear the day

She steps into the light

Because we are with her

Every step of the fight.

There’s a lot at stake, but making

A difference always takes great courage.

So we encourage women who dare to stare

Fear square in its face,

Women who’ve always shown

That when one woman stands up

She is never alone.

We know that when she steps up to right a wrong,

She will fight to bring others along

To the network, into the conversation,

Working together to change communities

And nations for generations, our world

Made all the stronger the longer

Women are able to sit at the table.

It is her strength, her story, and her spirit

Which inspires other vital voices

to speak up when they hear it.

So let it be said that light will be shed

When our world is led by leaders ahead

of the headlines, the voices

Who are first on the frontline,

These women who stand up,

knowing the wind

Not by where it is, but where it is blowing,

Leading worlds not by how society is

But where change is going.

We all leap forward when one woman tries,

When she defies with her rallying cries.

Here lies, but does not rest, the best

Of tested women who call us all to rise,

Speaking the truth in this finest hour:

That to their own power,

every single woman is entitled.

But it’s how they empower others

That makes women’s voices so vital