U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November.

The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. in a few weeks, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine requirements. The new travel allowances, which will also be extended to other parts of the world, are believed to be part of a wider shake-up to the U.S. travel policy under Biden.

Currently, only U.S. citizens and their immediate families, green card holders and travelers with special exemptions can travel Stateside if they’ve been in the U.K. or European Union in the 14 days before travel.

The easing of U.S. travel restrictions will be a hugely welcome development for the European industry, which has struggled to send talent Stateside for fall festivals and awards ceremonies, among other industry business.

The U.K. relaxed its stringent quarantine restrictions for the U.S. and the European Union back in July. Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government also scrapped the so-called “traffic light” system that was operating for international travel into England, and from Oct. 4, there will be only a single red list and “simplified measures for the rest of the world.”