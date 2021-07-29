ZZ Top Will Carry On After Dusty Hill’s Death, Billy Gibbons Says

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top has affirmed that the band will soldier on after the death this week of founding bassist Dusty Hill, asserting that it was his wish to “let the show go on.”

Gibbons texted the statement to SiriusXM “Trunk Nation” host Eddie Trunk, who passed the sentiments along via Twitter.

Gibbons said, per Trunk: “As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’ And… with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.”

Added the guitarist in his text to the satellite radio host, “Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, ‘Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top.’ He meant it, amigo. He really did.”

The “Elwood” in Hill’s reported quote is guitar technician Elwood Francis, who has been playing bass in Hill’s absence. The group’s most recent show with Francis filling in for the ailing Hill was July 25 in Kentucky.

A source close to the group confirmed Gibbons’ plan to carry on to Variety.

Gibbons and the other remaining founding member of the trio, drummer Frank Beard, had announced Hill’s death on Wednesday. “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” they said then in a statement. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

The group has been out on tour without Hill, and although Wednesday night’s show was canceled, the band is currently still slated to resume the tour with a Friday night show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The outing is set to run through Dec. 22 in the U.S. and head into Canada next year.