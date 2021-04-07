Zedd to Be Resident DJ at New Las Vegas Nightclubs This Summer

Resorts World Las Vegas announced that artist, DJ and producer Zedd will headline Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas’ new “day and nightlife experiences,” opening this summer. The venues are the first new resort to be built on the Strip in more than a decade, and they are the first to open in the United States from Zouk Group, Singapore’s 29-year-old lifestyle and entertainment company.

“Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me. My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world,” said Zedd. “I couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new and exciting show at my new home at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group.”

“After several iconic performances at Zouk Group venues over the last decade, we are proud to now partner with Zedd and continue our longstanding relationship with him,” said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. “To provide such a visionary in the music industry with a brand-new stage at the Strip’s newest resort is truly an honor, and guests can expect an immersive show experience that extends well beyond a traditional DJ set.”

Zedd announced his residency with a special social media video themed to new beginnings. The visual spectacle begins with Zedd at his LA home narrating his humble beginnings to where he is now. The video continues with Zedd filmed throughout the Resorts World Las Vegas property, including an illuminated piano performance atop the resort and a journey through the city’s innovative underground transportation system.

Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort.

Performance dates and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.