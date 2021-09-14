Young Thug Teams With Former Fun Frontman Nate Ruess for Collab, Producer Jeff Bhasker Reveals

An apparent collaboration between rapper Young Thug and Nate Ruess, Jack Antonoff’s erstwhile collaborator in the Grammy-winning group Fun., was teased on Instagram by super-producer Jeff Bhasker on Tuesday.

The post includes only photos of the two artists and a comment from Bhasker reading “This is happening.”

In the photo, Thug is wearing a necklace that reads “Jeffrey,” which refers to his 2016 mixtape of the same name, although perhaps the photo was chosen by Bhasker for other reasons.

Reps for Young Thug and Ruess did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

While Young Thug is one of the most successful rappers working today, with a string of platinum singles like “Go Crazy,” “Hot” and “The London,” although Ruess has kept a lower profile in recent years. Although they had a smash single with “We Are Young” and won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2013, they were more of a side-project for Ruess, Antonoff and Andrew Dost and have not released another album since 2012’s “Some Nights.” The group announced in 2015 that they were not splitting up but were focusing on solo projects. Ruess released his debut solo album, “Grand Romantic,” later that year.

He has since collaborated with or written songs for albums by Halsey, Kesha and Pink, although in February of last year he played a set with his friend Sam Means, with whom he’d formed the Format, his band before Fun., and the pair said they’d be playing a series of shows. However, the pandemic gripped North America the following month, and no further updates have been provided.