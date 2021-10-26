Young Thug, Mac Miller, Coldplay and Beatles Conquer Album Chart; Adele’s Single Is an ‘Easy’ No. 1

It was an eclectic mix of material invading the top 5 on the album chart this week, as Young Thug and Mac Miller entered at Nos. 1-2, but then a new Coldplay album and a new version of a very old Beatles album popped in at Nos. 3-4.

Meanwhile, on the song chart, Adele releasing her first new music in six years, “Easy on Me,” made for an easy No. 1 bow.

Young Thug’s “Punk” premiered at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 88,900 album-equivalent units, somewhere in the mid-range of where albums have been debuting lately. It scored a decent 10,100 units in full-album sales but, of course, found most of its success in streaming, with 96.9 million streams registered.

Mac Miller was not that far behind, with his No. 2 album, “Faces,” bowing with 85,900 units. His full-album sales were almost three times as robust at Young Thug’s — at 27,100 — but he had less than half the streaming numbers, at 40.9 million.

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” fell to No. 3 in its seventh week, with a still-strong 82,600 album-equivalent units.

In fourth place was the debut of Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres,” with 57,900 units. Album sales stood at 31,500, individual song sales added up to 33,100 and individual streams amounted to 18.7 million. These are higher numbers than what Coldplay managed when their previous album, “Everyday Life,” came out in 2017, and there may be a good reason for that: the added interest of BTS fans, due to the inclusion of the two group’s collaborative single, “My Universe,” on the album.

Fifth place went to an album that is new to the Rolling Stone chart but not necessarily new to you: the Beatles’ “Let It Be.” Different versions of the album, from a basic single-disc remix to an elaborate five-CD set, are counted together in the 43,000 album-equivalent unit total. Most of the tally can be attributed to 21,600 full-album sales, although streaming amounted to 9.2 million listens.

The remaining slots in the top 10 went to Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Morgan Wallen and Lil Nas X.

Other debuts included Enhyphen at No. 14, Ice Nine Kills at No. 17, Zac Brown Band at No. 27 and Gucci Mane at No. 39.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Adele’s “Easy on Me,” which broke multiple streaming and radio records in its first week, premiered on top with 454,000 song units and 44.7 million song streams.

Rounding out the top 10 were the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” Walker Hayes “Fancy Like,” Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” Young Thug’s “Bubbly” (the only debuting song in the top 10 besides Adele’s), Drake’s “Knife Talk,” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke?” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers.”

To see the whole list of the top 100 songs, click here. Find the list of the top 200 albums here.