Yoshiki of X Japan Teams up with MusiCares for $100,000 Annual Grant for Mental Health

Yoshiki, leader of the group X Japan, has donated $100,000 in support of mental health to MusiCares to help music creators and industry professionals affected by depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health concerns, the organization announced Monday. MusiCares is the Recording Academy’s charitable wing, helping music people in need since 1989.

The announcement notes that mental health and well-being are issues particularly close to Yoshiki: The 2017 documentary film “We Are X” details the artist dealing with the suicide in his family and bandmates.

Yoshiki said, “If I didn’t have music and my fans’ support, I could have easily been the one to take my own life like the people who were close to me, including my father and my band member. I’d like to not only contribute from my experience but try to support those in need. It’s such an honor to be working closely with MusiCares on these issues.”

Yoshiki Foundation America’s annual grant of $100,000 to MusiCares will be used to help those in the music industry in need of assistance in the following ways:

Assist music professionals in receiving individual psychotherapy, psychiatric care, inpatient and outpatient services, and group therapy

Expanded mental health educational content will be available through workshops and panels offered throughout the year

Sponsor an annual moderated panel about Suicide Prevention and Education

o Panel will include Yoshiki, invited guests, therapists, educators, artists, and experts on suicide prevention and education, and will be live streamed on musicares.org and yoshikifoundationamerica.org

“We are so thankful to YOSHIKI and Yoshiki Foundation America for their continued support of MusiCares. This annual grant will help us continue to provide important mental health services to the music people we serve,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “Artists, bands, stage and touring crews and so many others in the music industry have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. It is our responsibility to support them with the necessary services to help them make it through these difficult times.”

Information on MusiCares and their COVID-19 relief programs are available HERE.