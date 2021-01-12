Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted on Murder Charge

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the Dec. 10 shooting of 28-year-old James Adams last month in the southwest area of the city, Atlanta police confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lucci, 29, (real name: Rayshawn Bennett), is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and weapons charges, according to an Atlanta police news release.

Two others, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, were arrested in Miami on similar charges for their alleged roles in the shooting, according to authorities.

Adams was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 10 and later died of his injuries. A second gunshot victim arrived at a nearby fire station, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement to the AJC. That victim survived his injuries, but investigators determined the shootings were related.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred at a different location and Adams’ body was dropped off nearby. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Bennett’s arrest.

The Atlanta native, who has collaborated with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Migos and 2Chainz, among others, released his debut mixtape, “Wish Me Well,” in 2014, and scored a hit three years later with his “Long Live Nut” EP, which peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200. His 2018 debut album, “Ray Ray From Summerhill,” reached No. 14.

He was in a relationship with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, for several years and was also featured in a Sean John advertising campaign in 2017 and 2018.

His most recent album, “Wish Me Well 3,” was released last month. Reginae Carter appeared in one of the album’s videos.

A label rep for Lucci did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.