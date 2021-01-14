YFN Lucci, Wanted for Murder, Surrenders to Police

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, who is wanted on a murder charge, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia late Wednesday and is currently in police custody, a police spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the Dec. 10 shooting of 28-year-old James Adams last month in the southwest area of the city. The other charges include aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and weapons charges, according to an Atlanta police news release.

Two others, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, were arrested in Miami on similar charges for their alleged roles in the shooting.

Adams was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Dec. 10 and later died of his injuries. A second gunshot victim arrived at a nearby fire station; that victim survived his injuries, and investigators determined the shootings were related.

Early Thursday, TMZ posted what it claims is the 911 call reporting the shooting.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred at a different location and Adams’ body was dropped off nearby. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Bennett’s arrest.

The Atlanta native, who has collaborated with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Migos and 2Chainz, among others, released his debut mixtape, “Wish Me Well,” in 2014, and scored a hit three years later with his “Long Live Nut” EP, which peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200. His 2018 debut album, “Ray Ray From Summerhill,” reached No. 14.

Lucci accidentally fired a gun he said was borrowed during a video shoot last September. Lucci later told Vlad-TV that the video director had requested that he hold a gun for a scene, and he didn’t realize it was real. “When I cocked it back, [director] GT’s like, ‘Nah, don’t cock it back,’ so it got stuck,” he said. “I was aiming it at the ground and I just hit it. And I ain’t think nothing was in it, but that shit shot. And I said, ‘Oh, that’s why you said “Don’t cock it back”.’”

He was in a relationship with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, for several years and was also featured in a Sean John advertising campaign in 2017 and 2018.

His most recent album, “Wish Me Well 3,” was released last month. Reginae Carter appeared in one of the album’s videos.

A label rep for Lucci did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.