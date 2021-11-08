Music Industry Moves: WME Hires Dru Bass; Fader Label Launches Management Division

Dru Bass has joined William Morris Endeavor as a music crossover agent in hip hop and R&B, it was announced today by Kirk Sommer and Lucy Dickins, co-heads, worldwide music, WME. Bass joins the agency from UTA, where he represented such artists as Young Thug, Tierra Whack, Issa Rae’s music company RAEDIO, Emmy-nominated composer Amanda Jones, Harvey Mason Jr., Princess Nokia, Burna Boy, Lil Wayne, Michelle Williams, and Lauryn Hill. He crossed several of these music clients into film and television. Prior to UTA, Bass worked for three years at CAA in the music crossover department, and has also held posts at Universal Motown, RCA/Jive Records and iHeart Radio.

+ Fader Label, which is enjoying success with Clairo, Slayyyter, Lewis Del Mar and others, has officially launched its new management division. Its artists include Shallou, James Ivy, Del Water Gap and Mcamp.

Jon Cohen, who co-founded Fader with Rob Stone, says, “Fader Management is a natural evolution of the artist development we offer through all of the services Cornerstone [their marketing company] and Fader provide. Management enables us to use the infrastructure across our companies to play a bigger role in helping artists build and execute the right strategy and develop incredible creative.”

Stone says, “The Fader has always been about the ‘creator first’ in music, film, live events, podcasts and collaborations. Now with our management division, we’re able to truly partner with best-in-class musicians to create their visions and inspire audiences worldwide.”

+ Prescription Songs has inked a deal with Los Angeles-based producer Derelle Rideout. The signing, a joint venture with Bizness Boi/BBMG, was announced today by Rhea Pasricha, Prescription Songs’s head of A&R, West Coast. Rideout has worked with Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, Quavo, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black and Flo Milli.

“I’m ecstatic and more than obliged to have signed to Prescription Songs & BBMG,” Rideout says. “Bizness Boi, his manager James Supreme, Eddie and Rhea are very genuine people that I’m appreciative of working closer with. I believe that we’ll experience much success together.”

+ BBR Music Group has promoted Matthew Holmberg to the label group’s director of marketing. Reporting to SVP JoJamie Hahr, he will manage projects for the label group’s roster of artists including Jason Aldean, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Elvie Shane, Jelly Roll, King Calaway, Kolby Cooper, Lainey Wilson and more.

“Matthew is the perfect fit for this role,” says Hahr. “His passion, creativity and attention to detail is unmatched. He is so loved by our artists and their teams, and we are so thrilled to have him dig in!”