Willie Nelson Set to Keynote Marijuana Summit; Beto O’Rourke, Tommy Chong, Margo Price Among Panelists (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannabis and country music icon Willie Nelson will be one of the keynote speakers at virtual marijuana convention the Luck Summit: Planting the Seed, taking place on April 26 to 29 in Nelson’s hometown of Luck, TX.

“I think that people are realizing more and more that cannabis is a positive thing,” said Nelson. “I still believe in it, and I still think it’s good for you.”

United States Cannabis Council Interim President and longtime activist Steven Hawkins will also address the convention, with featured panelists including Texas politician Beto O’Rourke, Tommy Chong, Charlie Sexton, Billy Strings, Margo Price and Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller, along with musical performances by Marcus King and Devon Gilfilian, hosted by Nathaniel Rateliff.

“I am honored to host the event,” said Rateliff. “My friend Willie Nelson has done his fair share to educate folks about cannabis. I wanted to lend my support to promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way. There is a great group of people coming together for ‘Planting the Seed.’”

Presented by Rocket Seeds, the multi-day virtual confab seeks to “de-stigmatize, educate and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way” and will benefit HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project

Added Luck Presents co-founder Matt Bizer: “It was important to us in this first-year event that we created a bi-partisan, stigma-free conversation around cannabis in its many forms. We truly believe that Willie has been a unifier for so many in his years as both a cannabis activist and humanitarian. With Willie as our landlord, we are able to set a stage and a platform for this conversation in a unique way here in Texas and throughout the country.”

Some of the planned panels include:

Texas State Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Hemp for Texas, in conversation with Lisa Pittman from Zuber Lawler LLP.

Beto O’Rourke: An Argument for Ending the Prohibition of Marijuana

Diversity & Equity in the Cannabis Culture, moderated by Treehouse Global Ventures’ Gaynell Rogers.

Where’s the Money? Access to Capital, Opportunities for Investment, moderated by Gaynell Rogers

Eat, Drink and Use Mary (Jane): How Food and Drink Is Infusing Hospitality Culture, moderated by Elise McDonough, author of the “Bong Appetite” cookbook

The History and Ethics Behind Illegal Cannabis, moderated by Andrew Kline, Senior Counsel, Perkins Coie LLP

Luck has always partnered with the podcast “Great Moments in Weed History” to dive into the 10,000-plus year history of cannabis, with five short films tracing Willie Nelson’s 60-year love affair with cannabis, from his first toke in Fort Worth in 1954 to the creation of his cannabis company Willie’s Reserve.

It appears as if Nelson is hosting his own version of “the days between,” marking the nine days between stoner holiday April 20 (known as 4/20) and his birthday on April 29.