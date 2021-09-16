White House Confirms It Offered to Speak With Nicki Minaj About Vaccine Safety

Amid a wave of misinformation stemming from Nicki Minaj’s comment Monday that she would not attend the Met Gala that night due to its COVID-19 vaccine requirement, the White House confirmed that it offered to put her on the phone with a doctor to discuss vaccine safety.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” a White House spokesperson said statement Wednesday night. The White House press office did not respond to Variety’s requests for further information.

Minaj had claimed in an Instagram Live session Wednesday that the White House had extended an offer for her to meet with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci — whose name she had some trouble recalling — and/or the surgeon general, although the White House’s statement did not address those claims.

She did, however, confirm Variety’s report earlier this week that she is now managed by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who also manages the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Brandy and others.

During an interview on CNN Tuesday, Fauci shot down Minaj’s earlier, unsubstantiated claim that the vaccine can cause impotence in men.

“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” he said. “So the answer to your question is no.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of misinformation, mostly on social media, and the only way we know to counter mis and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information. And to essentially debunk these kinds of claims, which may be innocent on her part. I’m not blaming her for anything but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis.”