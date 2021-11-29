Buzzing British Duo Wet Leg Unveil Two New Songs, Album Release Date

Britain’s Wet Leg, one of the most buzzed-about indie groups to emerge in years via their singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” have dropped two new songs and unveiled the release date for their forthcoming debut album and a big pile of tour dates in the U.S. and the U.K.

Hailing from the unlikely locale of the Isle of Wight in southern England, the group’s core members — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have released two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” As Teasdale notes in the the announcement, “Too Late Now” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life. Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”





The video for “Too Late Now,” directed by Fred Rowson, continues in offbeat surrealism of its predecessors, with the band “beamed in from space to seek out the bubble bath of enlightenment.”

Wet Leg was recorded and mostly produced by Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey (“Chaise Longue” and “Angelica” were produced by Jon McMullen and Josh Mobaraki respectively). The album was mostly recorded in London, in April 2021, meaning they had a finished album before the world had even heard debut single “Chaise Longue” or played live. “I guess how it happened was unconventional,” Chambers admits.

Yet despite the group’s often humorous lyrics and videos, these days, it’s hard to avoid some seriousness creeping in. “Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny,” Teasdale says in the announcement. “As a woman, there’s so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want to people to have a good time, even if that might not possible all of the time.”

That message is connecting: Collectively, Wet Leg’s previous singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream” have racked up over 8.5 million streams and over 3 million views on YouTube, the group is one of Vevo DSCVR “Artists To Watch 2022: and “Amazon Artists To Watch 2022.” In addition, “Too Late Now” just picked up the accolade of being named BBC Radio 1’s “Hottest Record”.

The band are heading to the US next month for their first shows there – already sold out dates in NY, LA and San Francisco – and will also open three CHVRCHES shows in LA and San Francisco. Today, they announce a full North American tour for March 2022. And, having already sold out their April 2022 UK tour, Wet Leg have confirmed a run of intimate UK regional dates at the top of the year.

Album tracklisting:

Being In Love Chaise Longue Angelica I Don’t Wanna Go Out Wet Dream Convincing Loving You Ur Mum Oh No Piece of Shit Supermarket Too Late Now

