The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Team Up for Smoldering New Single, ‘Moth to a Flame’

Even though they now share management, a collaboration between the Weeknd and dance-music titans Swedish House Mafia didn’t seem obvious or even that natural of a fit. Yet “Moth to a Flame,” the smouldering tag-team single they dropped last night, combines the best of both artists into an unexpectedly atmospheric and cinematic song that also happens to be a great single.
Over a characteristically soulful, haunting and haunted vocal and melody from the Weeknd, SHM bring a subtly pulsating rhythm and shimmering keyboard riffs, creating a song that fits perfectly into the discographies of both acts.
It’s the kickoff of a big return for SHM that sees a new album, “Paradise Again,” a Coachella appearance and their first tour in a decade — dates below.
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES
