The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Team Up for Smoldering New Single, ‘Moth to a Flame’

Even though they now share management, a collaboration between the Weeknd and dance-music titans Swedish House Mafia didn’t seem obvious or even that natural of a fit. Yet “Moth to a Flame,” the smouldering tag-team single they dropped last night, combines the best of both artists into an unexpectedly atmospheric and cinematic song that also happens to be a great single.

Over a characteristically soulful, haunting and haunted vocal and melody from the Weeknd, SHM bring a subtly pulsating rhythm and shimmering keyboard riffs, creating a song that fits perfectly into the discographies of both acts.

It’s the kickoff of a big return for SHM that sees a new album, “Paradise Again,” a Coachella appearance and their first tour in a decade — dates below.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct 2 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sat Oct 8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct 10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Tue Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Sat Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sat Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sat Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Sun Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena