Weeknd Managers SALXCO to Take Over Berklee College of Music Class

Berklee College of Music and Weeknd managers/label SALXCO / XO will present a music business/management course at the famed music school this fall. Taught by the school’s Chair of Music Business/Management Tonya Butler (pictured above, right), the course, “Trends and Special Topics,” will bring various experts in publishing, legal, finance, artist management, philanthropy, and more from these two companies to provide context and real-world experience each week.

SALXCO | XO’s a roster also includes Doja Cat, Swedish House Mafia, Bebe Rexha, French Montana, Metro Boomin, M.I.A., Ty Dolla $ign, Brandy and more. The company’s divisions include artist management, philanthropy, technology, label partnerships, and various film, tv, and new media programs.

“Just like on Instagram, when an influencer temporarily takes over another account to create and share content on behalf of a brand, SALXCO | XO are taking over my ‘Trends and Special Topics’ course this fall in order to bring the knowledge and wisdom of its executives to Berklee Music Business/Management students,” says Butler, who spoke with Variety last year for an article on how music business graduates are coping with the pandemic. “This collaboration is more than just a series of talking heads; rather, these esteemed executives will participate in facilitated discussions with a group of seniors on how to turn the theory they learned throughout the music business program into practice using real-time examples from some of the biggest names in the business.”

Over a dozen executives from SALXCO / XO will attend classes both in-person and virtually throughout the semester.

Company founder/CEO Wassim “Sal” Slaiby (pictured above, left), who was Variety‘s Hitmakers Manager of the Year for 2020, said, “It’s a blessing and an important duty to share all we collectively know to help teach students who wish to pursue careers in our world. We are deeply committed to giving back and sharing what we know and to do so at such a prestigious college is such an honor.”

The course will begin on Tuesday, September 7; speakers will join on a weekly basis starting September 14 through Wednesday, December 8. More information about the Music Business/Management Department is available on the Berklee website.