The Weeknd Unveils NFT With Unique Song and Artwork

The Weeknd has announced a new, exclusive NFT collection of artwork and new music, that will be available exclusively on Nifty Gateway. The limited-time auction will be held on Saturday, April 3rd at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The collection will include new music and limited edition art.

According the announcement, the campaign will begin with an open edition flash sale for three different visual artworks, each with a filtered segment of the new song. There will be an unlimited amount of these works available to purchase for a limited time.

Second, there will be a 24-hour auction for “an exclusive 1-of-1 piece of art” backed by the new song, in full and unfiltered. The winner of this auction will be the only person to have this song, as The Weeknd will not be releasing the song on any platforms in the future.

The artwork for these pieces was developed by Strange Loop Studios in collaboration with The Weeknd.

The Weeknd said: “Blockchain is democratizing an industry that has historically been kept shut by the gatekeepers. I’ve always been looking for ways to innovate for fans and shift this archaic music biz and seeing NFT’s allowing creators to be seen and heard more than ever before on their terms is profoundly exciting. I intend to contribute to this movement and can see that very soon it will be weaved into the music industry’s mechanics.”

Nifty Gateway co-founder Duncan Cock-Foster said: “The Weeknd’s entry into the NFT space marks a seminal moment in NFT history. One of the most influential R&B singers of our generation creating in this new medium is huge validation for the entire NFT space. We’re thrilled to present this unique, beautiful collection to the world.”