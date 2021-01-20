Watch Lady Gaga Sing the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga delivered a rendition of the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration that was both respectful, and very Lady Gaga.

Dressed in a tight black long-sleeved shirt embellished a golden dove brooch, and a billowing, bright red dress, Gaga sang into a golden microphone. She drew out the song’s notes, singing with proper, Streisand-esque pronunciation that nonetheless featured many flourishes.

She raised her left fist on the word “proudly,” and gestured with her right hand throughout the song. She brought flourishes on “home of the brave,” and drew out “banner yet wave.” And, as she often does after performances, she was crying gently after she finished.

Lady Gaga sings the US national anthem at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/GVvXy1QJ1d — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

She was followed by Jennifer Lopez singing “America the Beautiful” and Biden’s inaugural speech. There’s also a primetime network special Wednesday night hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

A Lady Gaga national anthem is not an untested commodity: She won praise for her rendition at the opening of Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Gaga has history with President-elect Biden, too. After the 2020 race was called for him, she tweeted, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen… Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA.”

The reference to the Keystone state was a nod to the election-eve appearance Gaga made in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2 at a drive-in campaign rally, where she stated plainly, “Vote for Joe. He’ a good person.” Addressing men, she also called his Republican incumbent opponent Donald Trump “a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies.”

Back in October 2017, Biden and Lady Gaga teamed up for a PSA about sexual assault on behalf of Itsonus.org, with Gaga tweeting out a video message from herself and Biden, whom she described as “my buddy.” Biden also tweeted the message, saying at the time, “Honored to work with a woman of great courage, my friend Lady Gaga. With her leadership, and your help, we can change the culture.”

The Biden-Harris inaugural events will reflect Hollywood’s embrace of Democrats in general and Biden in particular. The longtime Democratic senator from Delaware developed strong industry relationships during his eight years as Vice President in the Obama administration.

In January 2017, “America’s Got Talent” alumnus Jackie Evancho performed “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Trump-Pence inauguration.