Warner Records Names Claudia Butzky Executive VP of Brand Partnerships & Sync

Claudia Butzky has been promoted to executive vice president of brand partnerships & sync for Warner Records. In her expanded role, Butzky will continue to lead the label’s brand partnership team while also overseeing the strategy for creative music placement and campaigns across film, television, gaming, sports and related platforms. Butzky is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to co-chairman & COO Tom Corson.

“Claudia is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts,” said Corson. “She’s a powerful creative force who brings tremendous value to our artists, their music, and our company as a whole.”

“I continue to be inspired by the bold thinking and unparalleled drive of Tom, [CEO/co-chairman] Aaron [Bay-Schuck], and the incredible team at Warner Records,” said Butzky. “This is such an exciting time in our company’s storied history and I’m honored to have this expanded opportunity and thrilled to work with such talented artists, execs, and an amazing brand and sync department.”

During her tenure at Warner, Butzky expanded Michael Bublé’s “Bubly” campaign with Pepsi and orchestrated successful brand partnerships and campaigns for Dua Lipa (Lays); Chika (a Facebook spot that aired during the 2021 Grammys); Green Day (NFL); Keedron Bryant (NFL); Josh Groban (Bush’s Beans); PVRIS (Riot Games/League of Legends); Shawn Wasabi (Glade); Teddy Swims (American Airlines); Bebe Rexha (Walgreens’); and Saweetie (NASCAR, Jack Daniels, WNBA, Sprite).

Prior to Warner, Butzky served as senior VP of global brand partnerships at RCA Records. Prior to joining J Records (which later merged with RCA) in 2000, Butzky worked for Island Records and Def Jam Recordings.