The War on Drugs Unveil First Studio Album in Four Years, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

The War on Drugs will release “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” their first studio album since 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding,” on October 29 on Atlantic Records. A North American and European tour scheduled to follow next year, including a date at Madison Square Garden.

The group previews the album with its first song and video, “Living Proof” — watch it below.

The album began after the group received the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album, with frontman/guitarist Adam Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca hammering out demos in Upstate New York. The album was recorded over the following three years, helmed by Granduciel and co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett, with the band — also including keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez — recording the songs as a unit, rather than the piecemeal approach it has taken in the past.

The full North American and European itinerary is below; tickets go on sale here on Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. local time.

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore” tracklist

Living Proof Harmonia’s Dream Change I Don’t Wanna Wait Victim I Don’t Live Here Anymore Old Skin Wasted Rings Around My Father’s Eyes Occasional Rain

North American Tour Dates

Nov. 12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Jan. 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Jan. 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Jan. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Jan. 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Jan. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Jan. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Jan. 27-28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Jan. 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Feb. 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Feb. 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

Feb. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Feb. 5-6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Feb. 10-11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Feb. 12-13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Feb. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater Tue.

Feb 15-16 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Feb. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Feb. 21-22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre Tue.

Feb. 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Feb. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Feb. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium