The War on Drugs Unveil First Studio Album in Four Years, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

The War on Drugs will release “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” their first studio album since 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding,” on October 29 on Atlantic Records. A North American and European tour scheduled to follow next year, including a date at Madison Square Garden.
The group previews the album with its first song and video, “Living Proof” — watch it below.
The album began after the group received the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album, with frontman/guitarist Adam Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca hammering out demos in Upstate New York. The album was recorded over the following three years, helmed by Granduciel and co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett, with the band — also including keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez — recording the songs as a unit, rather than the piecemeal approach it has taken in the past.
The full North American and European itinerary is below; tickets go on sale here on Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. local time.
“I Don’t Live Here Anymore” tracklist
- Living Proof
- Harmonia’s Dream
- Change
- I Don’t Wanna Wait
- Victim
- I Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Old Skin
- Wasted
- Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
- Occasional Rain
North American Tour Dates
Nov. 12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Jan. 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Jan. 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Jan. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Jan. 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Jan. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Jan. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Jan. 27-28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Jan. 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Feb. 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Feb. 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
Feb. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Feb. 5-6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Feb. 10-11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Feb. 12-13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Feb. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater Tue.
Feb 15-16 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Feb. 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Feb. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Feb. 21-22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre Tue.
Feb. 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Feb. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Feb. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium