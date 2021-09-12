How to Watch the 2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are hours away!

Last year’s VMAs took place across multiple outdoor venues in New York City, due to the pandemic. This year, the ceremony will return to a traditional in-person event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in accordance with local public health guidelines, to “celebrate the return of live entertainment.”

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT, following a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. PT, hosted by MTV personalities Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa with R&B singer-songwriter Tinashe as celebrity correspondent. Pre-show performers include Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G.

The VMAs will air live on MTV, with a livestream available on the MTV Twitter account. The show will also air on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network, as well as Paramount Plus.

Justin Bieber, who’s up for seven awards, leads this year’s nominations. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, while Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, BTS, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo are each up for five.

This year’s event will be hosted by “Kiss Me More” and “Say So” rapper and singer Doja Cat, who will also perform. Other performers include Camila Cabello, Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle, making her solo debut), Jack Harlow, Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots.

Presenters include AJ McLean, Avril Lavigne, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Hailey Bieber, Ja Rule, Lance Bass and Travis Barker, who will join Machine Gun Kelly on stage for the world premiere performance of their new single “Papercuts.”