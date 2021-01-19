Vitamin String Quartet Music Streams Soar 350% Since Release of ‘Bridgerton’ Soundtrack

As the hottest show on Netflix, “Bridgerton” which has attracted over 63 million viewers has resulted in the Vitamin String Quartet seeing a huge a spike in their music streams.

Aside from lush sets and gorgeous costumes, the show’s music is a standout. Composer Kris Bowers is responsible for the show’s music, but when it came to adding a modern twist, music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas called on the group to give it that modernity that creator Chris Van Dusen was seeking.

Since the release of the “Bridgerton” soundtrack, Vitamin String Quartet (aka VSQ) has seen a 350% increase in streams across DSPs and grown monthly listeners by over 50% on Spotify and Amazon Music. “Bridgerton” is currently the No. 1 soundtrack album on iTunes and No. 5 overall.

The Los Angeles based group, famous for their rock tributes feature in the series with classical covers of modern pop hits, including Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next”, Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”, Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” also features in one sequence, reimagined for the show; the Eilish cover is used during a ballroom sequence.

The group also inspired Bowers, who said, “In episode five, we did a cover of this piece by an artist named Celeste, and that was inspired by the string quartet. For that, we used a cellist named Hillary Smith, who I went to school with, and we recorded ‘Strange.'”

Vitamin String Quartet has reached a mainstream, global audience despite so many people working from home and weddings postponed. Listen to the score from ‘Bridgerton’ (Covers from the Netflix Original Series) below: