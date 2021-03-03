 UTA Acquires Echo Location Talent Agency

UTA has announced the acquisition of U.K.-based Echo Location Talent Agency. The firm was founded and led by Obi Asika (pictured above), who will serve as Co-Head of UTA’s UK office alongside Neil Warnock. Asika will report to Co-Heads of Worldwide Music Samantha Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck.

Senior agent Belinda Law and a group of agents including Myles Jessop, Tom Jones, Jack Clark, Hannah Shogbola, Kazia Davy and Ishsha Bourguet will join Asika at UTA.

UTA’s international roster will now include Echo’s top artists across electronic and hip-hop music including Alesso, Davido, Diplo, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Pa Salieu, and Wizkid, among others.

Echo Location Talent Agency was founded in 2012 by Asika and focuses on Afrobeats, grime, drill, hip-hop and electronic music.

“Obi and his team have built an impressive business and have done excellent work taking their artists to the next level,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “He is a highly respected leader in the music industry and is well-versed in the global entertainment marketplace. This acquisition further amplifies our efforts to expand UTA’s presence, and I know that alongside Neil, Obi’s leadership, drive, and passion will be a vital addition not only to the UK office, but for UTA at large.”

“Asika added, “Throughout the years Echo has been approached by several suitors, and as we evaluated the agency landscape, UTA’s strength, ingenuity and true commitment to their artists really stood out. UTA was ultimately the perfect fit. “Jeremy, Sam, David, and Neil have shown strong and thoughtful leadership as they have built out the music division and the company’s global influence. I am so proud of what the team at Echo has achieved and I am fired up as to what we can all accomplish together.”