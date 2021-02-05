Universal Music Group Promotes Michael Seltzer to Executive VP of Business & Legal Affairs

Universal Music Group has promoted veteran music attorney Michael Seltzer to executive VP of business & legal affairs and head of commercial transactions.

According to the announcement, Seltzer oversees a team of 15 attorneys helping shape and negotiate the company’s agreements including recording contracts, label ventures, label distribution, merchandise, vendors, trademark entities, brand partners, film, TV and theatrical productions and equity and asset acquisitions, among other areas. He remains based at UMG’s global headquarters in Santa Monica and will continue reporting to Jeffrey Harleston, general counsel and executive vice president of business & legal affairs.

In making the announcement, Harleston said, “We are extremely fortunate to have an executive of Michael’s background, experience and expertise to provide guidance, counsel and leadership in these critical areas.”

“With our business constantly evolving, our team continues to rise to the challenge of adapting and reinventing deal structures and new business models,” Seltzer said. “I’m truly honored to continue to work with Jeff and UMG’S senior management team to close deals and work with the world’s top artists, labels and entrepreneurs.”

Since 2016, Seltzer has served as senior vice president of business & legal affairs, commercial transactions. Previously, he served a similar role for UMG’s East Coast labels, where he oversaw the legal staff. Prior to that, he was a senior VP for The Island Def Jam Music Group, where he oversaw a wide range of artist, label and new media negotiations.

Earlier in his career, Seltzer was COO of Chris Blackwell’s Palm Pictures, where he led the acquisition of Rykodisc and helped raise $150 million in financing, and held roles at Island Records and PolyGram Records.