Tyler, the Creator’s Most Stylish Converse Designs and Where to Buy Them

Tyler, the Creator knows footwear. And with over 15 shoe collaborations under his belt (on top of nine chart-topping albums), some might say the multi-hyphenate artist traverses the fashion industry as natively as the music scene at this point. His latest Converse Chuck 70s design for his fashion company Golf Wang is proof enough, selling out within minutes of dropping online.

His newest design features pink, purple and blue flames running across a cream-colored canvas, inspired by the signature flames featured on his 2015 album cover “Cherry Bomb.” The new Chucks makeover offers a more reserved take on his last “Cherry Bomb”-inspired design, this time using a more neutral color palette taken from Golf Wang’s latest collection.

The flame-printed take is the rapper’s fourth rework of the classic hi-top, following his blue flames design in 2019, in addition to a vibrant color-blocked design and polka-dot rework he released in 2020. But before finding success with Chuck 70s, Tyler’s in-house shoe line Golf Le Fleur made their distinct mark on Converse’s One Star shoes, which kicked off in 2017 with designs inspired by his “Flower Boy” album art, before he moved onto reworking the Converse Gianno in 2019. Since then, the prolific multi-hyphenate artist has made designs for dozens of Converse styles, and despite how fast they all sold out after dropping, there are still sneaky ways to find them online without finding yourself in a bidding war. But don’t worry, we did the work for you: Here are Tyler, the Creator’s best footwear designs to get your hands on while you wait for his flamed kicks to re-stock.

This playful take on the Chuck 70s sold out almost immediately after their drop last November. The unique sneaks are made out of washed-out denim covered with colorful polka-dots throughout. This deal is unbeatable, considering an original retail price of $100, not to mention how hard it is to come by these limited-edition pairs in the first place.

The classic sneak features mismatched canvas panels in the rapper’s favorite colors: yellow, red and blue. But if the colors don’t offer a big enough hint at Golf Le Fleur’s touch, then the fashion company’s adorable logo, embroidered in white and blue, is a dead giveaway.

If you’re looking for something unique but not necessarily as attention-grabbing, these sleek fashion-forward Giannos are the way to go. The new Converse style isn’t as familiar as the Chuck 70s, made even more distinct by Golf Le Fleur’s signature flower graphic embellished on either side. Diverging from Converse’s other low-top sneakers, the Giannos are paneled in suede, featuring a padded tongue and a treaded rubber sole for additional chunk.

These iconic Chuck 70s are wrapped in a regal purple colorway, complete with the signature Golf Le Fleur flower branding along the side, an embroidered white logo on the tongue, white laces and a white midsole unit. Plus, the pairs are finished with a floral print on the sole. If the hi-tops are too much paired with the bold color, you can also opt for the quilted design on Converse’s low-top One Stars.



The two-tonal One Stars that Tyler released in conjunction with “Flower Boy” in 2017 shared the same whopping success as the rapper’s seminal album that same year. After almost immediately selling out more than three years ago, they’re still a highly sought-after fashion piece that are nearly impossible to find online for an affordable price. This orange and pink iteration, made in suede and featuring thoughtful flower embellishments, is currently available on Farfetch but is sure to sell out fast.

His 2019 “Flames” collaboration is one of his most distinct Converse designs to date, featuring bold, orange flames that have now become a signature visual for the artist, who has used it extensively in Golf Wang’s in-house in line after its initial showcase on his 2015 album cover for “Cherry Bomb.” Unsurprisingly, the coveted piece is still sold out nearly everywhere online but if you really want them, it might be worth it to take a bid on them now before they become worth even more in the years to come.

