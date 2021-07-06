Tyler, the Creator Debuts at No. 1 on Album Chart, Followed by Doja Cat

Tyler, the Creator managed to have the fifth-biggest album debut of the year so far as his “Call Me If You Get Lost” debuted atop the Rolling Stone album chart, the first time one of his releases has done so, followed at a comfortable distance by Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” in the No 2 slot.

“Call Me If You Get Lost” brought in 167,100 album-equivalent units for Tyler. The release sold a healthy 55,300 full albums, and although individual track sales were a meager 5,900, song streams added up to a formidable 140.1 million.

Doja Cat’s album was well behind with 107,200 album-equivalent units, although that still would have been enough to reach No. 1 in a lot of other weeks this year. Her full album sales were 10,200 for the week, with 117.4 million song streams. Where she beat Tyler was in individual track sales, with 25,700.

The rest of the top 10 consisted of holdovers, with last week’s No. 1, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Soul,” bumped down two spots to No. 3 (with 92,100 album units), followed by Lil Durk/Lil Baby, Polo G, Morgan Wallen, Migos, Bo Burnham, Dua Lipa and Moneybagg Yo.

The most surprising new presence in the top 20, or anywhere in the top 200, for that matter: Garth Brooks’ 2019 boxed set “The Legacy Collection,” reentering the chart at No. 13. A massive collection of all three different versions of the set, which usually goes for around $140, was knocked down to under $20 for Amazon Prime Day, which amounted to a massive blowout of a collection that included 42 discs in all (21 CDs and 21 vinyl LPs). If you missed the deal, tough luck — it’s back up over $100 again and probably won’t be making next week’s chart. This fleeting “Legacy” reappearance included 12,900 album sales and a total of 25,800 album units.

There was consistency at the top of the Rolling Stone songs chart, meanwhile, as Rodrigo again repeated at No. 1 with “Good 4 U,” which had 26.4 million song streams for the week. It’s been on top of the chart for six of the last seven weeks.

BTS’ “Butter” held over at No. 2, followed by the Doja Cat and SZA collab “Kiss Me More.”

Three new entries in a row followed. Entering at No. 4 was “Wusyaname” by Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign. In at No. 5 was “You Right” by the Weeknd and Doja Cat. Ed Sheeran’s first single off an upcoming album, “Bad Habits,” came in at No. 6.

Doja Cat has a total of three songs in the top 10, with a premiere slot for “Ain’t Shit” at No. 9 joining the aforementioned “Kiss Me More” and “You Right” in the upper ranks.

With no blockbuster new entries this past weekend, and Tyler likely to experience a fall-off in week two, Rodrigo has a good shot of reclaiming her album chart title next week as well as holding on to her No. 1 single spot.