Twenty One Pilots Debuts New Single, Announces ‘Scaled and Icy’ Album

Twenty One Pilots debuted a new single, “Shy Away,” Thursday morning in advance of the duo’s first album in three years, “Scaled and Icy.” A “Livesteam Experience” is also in the cards forMay 21, the night of the album launch.

A video for “Shy Away” is out today, as well. The followup to the duo’s “Level of Concern” seems to indicate an even higher level of concern than during last year’s unofficial quarantine anthem: “When I get home, you better not be there,” the lyrics begin.

Tickets for the global streaming event are already on sale here for a set that is said to include the duo’s greatest hits as well as the live premiere of a good number of tracks from the new album. A “special pre-show virtual experience” is already underway at the site. The livestream and its preamble are being produced Maestro lili STUDIOS on the Maestro livestream platform.

For an album created via long-distance collaboration during the pandemic, frontman Tyler Robert Joseph is said to have produced much of the album himself in his home studio, as well as writing the songs, while drummer Josh Dun contributed his parts from across the country. An announcement says “Scaled and Icy” “finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 – anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt.”

Twenty One Pilots livestream Courtesy Fueled by Ramen

The duo’s previous album, “Trench,” came out in 2018 and generated the No. 1 alternative radio topper “Jumpsuit.” The group reached A-list status with its fourth album, 2015’s blockbuster “Blurryface,” marking the first time every track on an album had gone gold, platinum or multi-platinum, per the RIAA, on top of the collection’s own 4x-platinum status.

Last year, the never-ending, fan-fed video for “Level of Concern” was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as being the longest music video ever; it finally ground to a halt after 177 days.

The track list for “Scaled and Icy”: