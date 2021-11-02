Tupac Shakur Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Immersive Museum Experience

The Shakur Estate has announced the premiere of “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” an immersive museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the rapper and activist, who was murdered in 1996. The exhibit will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles at the Canvas @ L.A. Live on Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, and run for a limited time. Pre-sale tickets go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m. PT on WMWIF.com. General tickets go on sale November 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

The exhibit is described thusly in the announcement: “Part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, ‘WMWIF’ will showcase Shakur’s music, poetry and never before seen artifacts in a 20,000 square foot curated space akin to a contemporary art museum. Guests will transition through a myriad of surround sound spaces, rich with rarities embedded in technology.”

Courtesy Shakur Estate

The exhibit is a collaboration led by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator Nwaka Onwusa and creative director Jeremy Hodges and his firm, Project Art Collective. “It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Hodges said. “We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

The Estate sanctioned museum experience, produced in partnership with Round Room Live, CAA, Universal Music Group and Kinfolk Management + Media, is slated to visit a limited number of US and international cities over the next few years. Additional design support is provided by Perkins&Will and Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

Steve Berman, vice chairman of Shakur’s former label, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, and an executive producer on the show, said: “Tupac Shakur was without a doubt one of the most important artists of his generation, transforming culture through his music and ideas. ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ honors Tupac’s extraordinary contributions and I know I speak for the entire Interscope and Universal Music Group family that we are so proud to be able to collaborate with our partners to bring this incredible exhibit to life.”